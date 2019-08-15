As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Its Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 349.94M shares traded or 570.75% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 877,578 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares to 853,000 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 186,637 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,150 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 66,264 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 47,115 shares. Nbt State Bank N A accumulated 0.2% or 112,225 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 18,193 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 0.1% or 40,677 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advisors Ltd reported 104,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Management stated it has 991,707 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 7.19M shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt Inc reported 781,885 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Limited has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 319,483 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory holds 12,270 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.31% or 30,565 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 157,807 shares. Alley Limited Liability reported 23,749 shares stake. Advisory Ser Network owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,510 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.21% or 1,902 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dumont Blake Advisors Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,685 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 407,475 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.19% or 6,262 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 302,072 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 101,910 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Investment owns 23,409 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,605 shares to 156,788 shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 184,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).