As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Cut Stake by $545,090; Altria Group (MO) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Raised Its Stake

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 289,322 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 17,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 3.90M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES) by 20,843 shares to 721,168 shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona-based Sterling Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications reported 63,383 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil Ltd has 323,099 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Comm holds 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 26,018 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Inc holds 16,290 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boothbay Fund has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 199,282 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 106,998 shares. C Group Inc Holding A S reported 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 21,080 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 12,421 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 918 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 666,105 are owned by American Century Incorporated. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny has 52,948 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability reported 42,337 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Advsrs Inc Ok stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 23,612 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Madison Invest Holdg has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisade Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Auxier Asset holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 157,464 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.04% or 14,132 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 14.45 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,310 shares. Us State Bank De reported 1.14M shares stake.