As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, North American Management Has Raised by $1.58 Million Its Holding; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Shareholder Karpus Management Decreased Position by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.56 million market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. It is down 5.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 12,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,605 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 35,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 540,415 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) by 785,991 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Clym Infl Sec In (WIA) by 163,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

