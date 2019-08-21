As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Stake; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake Maintained by Bridges Investment Management Inc

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 30,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 516,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.07 million, down from 546,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 470,182 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 16,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 120,251 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73M, up from 103,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $241.02. About 1.10M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 5 shares to 353 shares, valued at $106.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,942 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 581,500 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $73.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 110,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

