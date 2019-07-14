As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, Peconic Partners Has Lifted by $5.76 Million Its Position; Senator Investment Group LP Increased Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.15 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.54M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 235,856 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 1,374 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Whittier Co Of Nevada stated it has 3 shares. First Mercantile Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Underhill Management Lc has 5.91% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). River And Mercantile Asset Llp owns 0.36% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 125,000 shares. Cibc Ww owns 28,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Principal Financial Gp accumulated 512,220 shares. Nordea reported 108,816 shares. Capital Glob Invsts reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Japan-based Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Shares for $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $191.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.