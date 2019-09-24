As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased by $545,090 Its Position; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Holder Brinker Capital Cut Holding by $1.39 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 1.30M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 1,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $12.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1147.26. About 310,588 shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 0.05% or 141,049 shares. Natixis LP invested in 197,121 shares. Motco has 77,784 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.06% or 682,397 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 8,366 shares. 1,300 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability owns 21,850 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 56,341 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 178,694 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 11,967 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Morgan Stanley reported 4.96M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.06% or 1.07M shares. Shelton Cap holds 6,338 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,455 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,517 shares to 67,187 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,764 shares. Hm Payson & has 11 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 37,663 shares. Profund Advsr holds 0.04% or 819 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.53% or 2,700 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.76% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 6,108 were reported by Chicago Equity Lc. 262 are owned by Legacy Private. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qv Invsts owns 9,193 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.48% or 85,256 shares. 16,830 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Lc. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership has invested 1.31% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).