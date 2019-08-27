As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, Ems Capital LP Has Cut by $395,008 Its Holding; Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Stock Value Declined While Friess Associates Lifted Holding by $2.23 Million

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.775. About 3.17 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $147.41. About 487,669 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 2,430 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. City holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 27 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.18% or 484,563 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 2.66% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 5.58M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Nippon Life Americas Inc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 58,216 are held by Df Dent & Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.44% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap World accumulated 17.33M shares. Anderson Hoagland And Comm has 2.26% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,270 shares. The California-based Ashfield Partners Ltd has invested 1.4% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares to 253,222 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 175,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,519 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).