As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, De Burlo Group Has Boosted Position; Rwwm Decreased Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.63 Million as Market Value Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 333,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.04M, down from 344,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 131.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 59,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 105,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 45,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 21,320 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,478 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

