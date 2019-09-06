As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Bard Associates Has Increased Its Tecogen New (TGEN) Stake by $486,225 as Share Value Declined

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.21% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 14,624 shares traded or 264.78% up from the average. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 47,079 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 42,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $147.55. About 145,418 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 849,236 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 80,846 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,262 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 24,368 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 71 shares. Security National Tru reported 1,670 shares. Bancorporation Of The West, California-based fund reported 5,196 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 2,682 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.64% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Opus Grp Inc Ltd Company invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 994,062 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp Incorporated has invested 2.73% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 8,129 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 72,680 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6,331 shares to 8,907 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 40,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.