As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Lowered by $545,090 Its Position; Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Position Boosted by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,224 were reported by Financial Architects. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 12,850 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,379 shares. Usca Ria Lc accumulated 13,260 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 266,316 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 1,625 shares. Argent Ltd accumulated 376,070 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 25,053 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 99,000 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vantage Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 55,878 shares. Bb&T has 160,501 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.12% or 319,808 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbtx Inc by 16,500 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 64,892 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited stated it has 17,028 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Natl Bank reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Inv Advsr Llc has 0.5% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 106,763 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 0.03% or 2,438 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 0.75% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1.68 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 506 shares. Westchester Capital reported 98,717 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 180,928 shares. Wright Invsts Service owns 33,309 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 0.86% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amica Mutual Insur Com stated it has 0.23% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).