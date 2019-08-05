As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 12,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thomas Story & Son Lc accumulated 29,710 shares. First Mercantile Company reported 8,958 shares. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) holds 20 shares. Asset Management invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 2,672 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 546,043 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 649,340 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 39,874 shares stake. Williams Jones Associate Limited Com reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prelude Cap Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 15,995 are held by Argent. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Co reported 16,229 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $2.08M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

