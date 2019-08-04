As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Decreased by $6.01 Million Its Position; Loudon Investment Management Upped Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake by $1.12 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

