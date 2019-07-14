As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nli International Lifted Position; Intel (INTC) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Position by $20.61 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1296.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 388,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 418,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,480 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 55,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 11,224 shares to 11,354 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpm S&P 500 Nt Due 4/10/19 by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 216,711 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Fairview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.7% or 940,929 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv stated it has 1.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sei Investments invested in 0.28% or 1.55M shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,150 shares. 139,987 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mngmt. Indiana & Investment Management stated it has 19,432 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd holds 1.53% or 120,735 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 7,415 shares. Bernzott Advsrs accumulated 231,604 shares. 21,557 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Farmers Comml Bank holds 66,171 shares. Chemical Bank invested in 1.38% or 227,166 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,442 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Spc reported 1,740 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,494 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.5% or 19,230 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 7,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,851 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 2,430 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 79,219 shares. 5.55 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 61,030 shares to 224,400 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,950 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).