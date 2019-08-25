As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Intact Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.69 Million; Kempen Capital Management Holds Position in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (DRH) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 469,293 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 355,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.7% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.64% or 136,062 shares. 36,400 are owned by Numerixs Invest Tech. Bancshares Of America De has 115,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 503,244 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 33,571 are held by Cna Financial. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4.56M shares. 184,171 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Geode Capital Lc holds 3.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pzena Management Limited Liability owns 1.28 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 24,737 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0% or 102 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,480 shares to 55,735 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 8,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,606 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 56,600 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 1,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.19% or 282,433 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 34 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,249 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.3% or 1.55 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hengehold Mngmt Lc holds 22,335 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company holds 4,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp stated it has 163,133 shares. Aviance Management Lc stated it has 90,649 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nomura Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 136,439 shares. Caprock Gru reported 3,798 shares stake. 6,679 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.