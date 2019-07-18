As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Franklin Resources Boosted Stake; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Addenda Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.03 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 79.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,727 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 5.10M shares traded or 195.40% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 547,307 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. 261 shares valued at $41,630 were sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $110,450. $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Kearny Ryan C.. $643,757 worth of stock was sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. $112,449 worth of stock was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,400 shares to 63,214 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78M for 17.84 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Com owns 80,892 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 33,342 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 207,579 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0.4% or 558,687 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Fincl has invested 0.21% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 58,530 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.32% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 57,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 31 shares. 133,300 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 9,955 shares. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 10,300 shares to 705,125 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,835 shares. South State has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,000 shares. Invsts holds 0.54% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 17.33 million shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alley Comm Limited Liability Com reported 23,749 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 553,209 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,796 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.3% or 17,683 shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% or 33,460 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial reported 0.02% stake.

