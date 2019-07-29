As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Ems Capital LP Decreased Its Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) Position by $676,872; Valuation Declined

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.14M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (CMCO) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 19,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,544 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, down from 389,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 202,196 shares traded or 85.05% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO)

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 68,682 shares to 7.15M shares, valued at $713.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 1,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX).