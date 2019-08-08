As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Lowered Its Holding by $6.01 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $25.93 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 175,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 97,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 272,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 1.90 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.75. About 981,330 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 4,586 shares to 5,961 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 97,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 4,745 shares to 64,610 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.08M worth of stock.

