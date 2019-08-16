As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 43,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 463,537 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 4.03 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Communication Ltd Co has 1.36% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 198,001 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 384,673 shares. Scotia Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bb&T stated it has 163,133 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,664 shares. 15,575 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Moreover, First Western Capital has 4.67% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,237 shares. Architects owns 191 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 3,550 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 1,648 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation invested 3.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 216,913 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,673 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 42,105 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 115,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 953,013 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 239,419 shares. Nokota Mgmt LP holds 1.07% or 4.05M shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Sei Company invested in 252,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Falcon Point accumulated 0.06% or 12,092 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 104,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 106,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4.79M shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 50,000 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 366,516 shares. Pnc Ser Gru Inc stated it has 2,460 shares.

