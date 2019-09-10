As Crown Castle Intl New (Call) (CCI) Share Value Rose, Two Sigma Securities Lifted Position by $495,300; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holder West Family Investments Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.28M market cap company. It closed at $11.67 lastly. It is down 11.45% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (CCI) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 1.12M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital reported 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.10M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins has 17,683 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 31,588 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,896 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 52,635 shares stake. 266,016 were reported by Huntington Retail Bank. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 13,470 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.19% or 282,433 shares. Argent Trust Communication owns 15,995 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Put) (NYSE:CL) by 17,400 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) (NYSE:NEM) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. 25,000 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares with value of $285,408 were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of stock or 8,200 shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.04 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Arrowstreet L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 163,969 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 208,957 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 6,655 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co owns 8,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,350 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 350,794 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 449,872 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 6,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 44,779 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth accumulated 192,844 shares.