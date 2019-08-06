As Crown Castle Intl New (Call) (CCI) Share Value Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Upped by $8.44 Million Its Position; Oz Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) as Market Valuation Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (CCI) by 2995.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 1.78M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 993,848 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,912 shares. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 300 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 7,525 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 5,107 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,863 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 19,274 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 28,467 are held by Stanley. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 32,102 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1,250 shares. Mrj Inc stated it has 102,423 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 0.08% or 204,000 shares. Phocas Financial holds 0.05% or 10,870 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58,700 shares to 197,900 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 61,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Tellurian Inc New (Put).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 3,741 shares. Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Maryland-based Lasalle Mgmt Limited has invested 1.68% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% or 144,474 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company stated it has 16,229 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 407,475 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd has 0.76% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Dean Invest Assocs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,673 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 194,617 shares stake. Chesley Taft Limited Com reported 0.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 2.66% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 17,980 are held by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Middleton And Com Inc Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Factory Mutual Insurance Co invested 0.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested in 2,471 shares.