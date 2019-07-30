As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Garrison Bradford & Associates Position In First Republic Bk (FRC) Was Has Increased

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 712,217 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 35,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 119,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 1.63 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,115 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. On Friday, February 8 HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 350 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB) by 14,149 shares to 310,069 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmrg Dvsfd Retn Emrg.