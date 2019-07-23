As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Upped Holding; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $76.35 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 61,769 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 1.55M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,600 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 5.58M shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 115,878 shares. Scott & Selber holds 1.04% or 15,573 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Com Tx reported 65,105 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Signaturefd Limited reported 1,630 shares. Fairview Invest Limited Liability Company has 83,749 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns holds 7,448 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sarl owns 30,790 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il stated it has 2,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alley Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,749 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.23% or 8,262 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Invest Management Lp owns 36,931 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 983 shares. Chicago Equity Lc invested in 3,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc holds 1,600 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 18,839 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 1,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap World reported 360,000 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,061 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp has 4.49% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 722,128 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 8,497 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 11,886 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,249 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,803 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 31,143 shares.