As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Position by $306,800; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Increased by $1.16 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, up from 49,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 2.32 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 646,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, up from 610,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 364,545 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,582 shares to 2,903 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,005 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 83,500 shares to 182,175 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,317 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.