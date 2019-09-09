As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Position by $564,864; Bogle Investment Management LP Position in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Has Boosted by $5.55 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) by 277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 42,390 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 11,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Erie Indty Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 105,834 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 8,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc reported 640,169 shares stake. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Cap Ltd reported 7.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). North Star Asset Management invested in 2,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc accumulated 15,573 shares. Hartford Inv Management owns 0.37% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 100,515 shares. Grassi Invest has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil Ltd holds 216,913 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 6,582 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company invested 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sandler Mngmt accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Intact Investment stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90,649 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,165 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares to 5,833 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 272,075 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,837 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 355,536 shares. 668 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 2.55M shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 3,353 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 119,745 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 184,745 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 24,216 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd owns 316 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Millennium Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 28,296 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (NYSE:MODN) by 46,688 shares to 50,666 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Matls Plc Shs by 129,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,493 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).