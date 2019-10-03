As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Upped Stake; Segall Bryant & Hamill Continues to Hold Stake in Allstate (ALL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 246.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 17,858 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 497,316 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 100,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 250,803 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.63M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 844,208 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,868 shares to 7,706 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oil & Gas Exp (XOP) by 128,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,016 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 117,974 shares to 382,026 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C (Put) by 353,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,360 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 (Call).

