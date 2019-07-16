As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut by $4.50 Million Its Stake; Peconic Partners Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $1.28 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 1.60M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22 million were accumulated by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation. Artemis Management Llp has 1.10M shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 31,588 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Schmidt P J accumulated 11,845 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication reported 6,855 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 118,762 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Limited accumulated 44,787 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3,955 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) owns 8,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 144,342 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 20 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 165 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 32,300 shares to 121,790 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Short Income by 22,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX).

