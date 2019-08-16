As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Lipe & Dalton Raised Its Holding by $347,639

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 1.14 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 4.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 1.21% or 34.94 million shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 106,190 shares. Guardian Cap L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 217,265 shares. Kopp Advsr Lc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sterling Mngmt reported 23,662 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Cap accumulated 57,846 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 1.78% or 54,005 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 180,970 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer National Bank & Trust accumulated 39,879 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 2.54% or 8.71M shares. Orca Invest Limited Co reported 7,572 shares. Pictet National Bank And Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt holds 3,295 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sandler Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Anderson Hoagland And has invested 2.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 5.29 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 553,209 shares stake. M&T Bancshares holds 0.05% or 79,851 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, America First Invest Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 62 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 13,470 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capital Interest Investors stated it has 13.22M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Company owns 198,001 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 12,270 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 43 shares.