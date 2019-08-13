As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered by $4.50 Million Its Position; As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Upped Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 35,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 119,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 654,036 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.72. About 1.89 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management owns 6,106 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 3.12 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 56,099 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 16,032 shares. Zweig stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,300 are owned by Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 33,481 shares. Philadelphia Company stated it has 2,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 1,416 shares in its portfolio. 2.92 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. 20,942 are owned by Brookmont Capital Management. 9,960 were reported by Natl Inv Service Wi. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has invested 1.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.62M shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.04% or 2,977 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

