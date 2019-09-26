As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Price Rose, Laffer Investments Has Raised Holding by $14.47 Million; Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Stake

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 172,754 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 177,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 75,034 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 111 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419.86 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.09. About 1.47 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Industry Veteran Scott Vanderpool Joins MGP Nasdaq:MGPI – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGPI Stock Getting Cheaper By The Day – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Reports Election of Kerry Walsh Skelly to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.41M for 18.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company holds 183,664 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 331,118 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 23,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 969 shares stake. 82,944 are held by Putnam Invs Lc. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Com holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 173,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Stephens Ar invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 10,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Company stated it has 82,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 8,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 4,340 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 12,080 shares to 308,922 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 13,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 104 shares to 10,948 shares, valued at $293.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 364,446 shares. Laffer Invs owns 3,221 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fil Limited reported 0.06% stake. Spirit Of America owns 3,800 shares. Moreover, Bp Public has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 48,084 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 133,329 shares in its portfolio. Inv Services Wi stated it has 11,081 shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,859 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Communications holds 0.06% or 4,091 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc invested in 8,711 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).