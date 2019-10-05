As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Hwg Holdings LP Trimmed by $420,160 Its Holding; As Big Lots (BIG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Lowered by $5.51 Million Its Position

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 196,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The hedge fund held 52,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 249,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 936,482 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.

