As Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding; As Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) Stock Value Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 16,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 112,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 129,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 136,267 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL ASSET MGMT SEES FY HEPS 6.06C-6.14C VS 0.4C Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 23/03/2018 – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2017 Form 10-K; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/03/2018 – Opioid epidemic leads to new threat: Hep C infection and deaths; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 137,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, down from 141,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 1.64M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,980 shares to 9,791 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Com Com (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.45M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 69,537 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.97% stake. Synovus Fin Corp reported 1,576 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Energ Income Llc reported 5.27 million shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Com reported 297,434 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 81,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc, New York-based fund reported 35,725 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.01% or 7,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,495 shares stake. Next Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Salient Advsrs holds 74,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cadence Limited Liability stated it has 145,141 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.59% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,471 shares to 80,837 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 76,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).