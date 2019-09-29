As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Valuation Rose, National Investment Services Lowered Holding; As Ametek New (AME) Stock Value Rose, Roundview Capital Increased Its Holding

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 1.22M shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.70M shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Serv holds 1,183 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 317,672 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc holds 1,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Seabridge Advisors Limited reported 30,410 shares stake. Crestwood Limited Company reported 187,833 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Partners accumulated 0.02% or 2,223 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,879 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% or 10.61 million shares. 12.69 million are held by Intll. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 1.93M shares. Payden And Rygel holds 123,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0% or 247 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 2,430 shares. Bb&T owns 160,501 shares. 1,675 were accumulated by Greenwich Invest Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 26,069 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 1,437 shares. Capwealth Limited holds 38,545 shares. New York-based American Interest Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 200 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com invested in 543,124 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10.85 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj accumulated 134,149 shares. Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 7,557 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Captrust Fincl owns 1,659 shares. Aqr Management Ltd reported 113,529 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 13 shares.