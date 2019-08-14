As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake by $752,094; Spruce House Investment Management Has Increased Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 5,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,556 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 49,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.89M market cap company. The stock increased 12.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 3.04M shares traded or 295.82% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 7,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rex Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 3,000 shares stake. Birch Hill Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fin Counselors Incorporated reported 101,704 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins Co has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel, a California-based fund reported 123,180 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,657 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 14,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,896 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,365 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 80,681 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 58,959 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 68,646 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 4,247 shares to 69,526 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GTT Enhances SD-WAN with Universal CPE to Improve Agility and Performance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.