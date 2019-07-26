As Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Holding; Copart (CPRT) Holding Lifted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 16,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 599,541 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 582,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 946,263 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 1.72M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.29 million shares to 7.84M shares, valued at $322.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 76,140 shares. 16,800 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Ycg Limited Liability reported 384,442 shares stake. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,181 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 15,270 shares. Fiera Cap owns 1.02M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 23.03M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. First Personal Fin Svcs holds 1,405 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 0.13% or 7,720 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 4,099 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Naples Global Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 10,176 shares. Tobam, France-based fund reported 40,674 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hwg Partnership reported 9,695 shares. Hightower Services Lta owns 95,281 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Regions Financial reported 5,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,262 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,307 shares. M Securities Incorporated has 1,944 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,656 shares to 4,342 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 10,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,089 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.