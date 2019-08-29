As Crown Castle (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased Holding; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Valuation Declined While Clearline Capital LP Decreased Holding by $1.77 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Crown Castle (CCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 77,190 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 73,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Crown Castle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 1.01M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $100.29. About 248,157 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations To Acquire ILG In Transaction Worth $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: 12% Yield Or 25% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4,984 shares to 20,166 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,017 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Grassi Investment invested in 8,966 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd owns 163,352 shares. 214 are held by Kistler. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). South State invested in 7,761 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 8,845 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Hilltop has 17,394 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.34% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4,840 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 170 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 4,935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 115,050 are owned by Stephens Ar. Covington Mgmt stated it has 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Communication holds 3,228 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 68,433 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 22 shares. 5,745 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Division. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Loomis Sayles Communication LP accumulated 252,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Stifel owns 8,008 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Peoples Svcs Corp accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 409,598 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Prelude Capital Ltd accumulated 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,679 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,331 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.