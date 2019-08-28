As Crown Ca (CCI) Valuation Rose, Ubs Oconnor Lowered by $2.18 Billion Its Position; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Value Declined, Highline Capital Management Lifted Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 416,335 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Crown Ca (CCI) by 75.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717.00 million, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Crown Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 359,249 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 695,900 shares to 588,797 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 232,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,596 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weatherf (NYSE:WFT) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $349.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator by 317,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet.

