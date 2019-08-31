As Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Share Price Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Raised Holding; Academy Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.36 Million

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 258.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 36,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 34,591 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,223 shares to 74,047 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,680 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,188 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).