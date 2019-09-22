As Cross Ctry Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased by $2.41 Million Its Stake; Eqt (EQT) Stock Declined While Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Holding by $353,700

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 268,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The hedge fund held 17,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 285,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 228,947 shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 23,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 17,920 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 8.40 million shares traded or 40.88% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 7,910 shares to 20,210 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 58,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests invested in 4,035 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 3.13 million shares. Citigroup invested in 688,677 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 196,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 435,322 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Capital Fund Management holds 0.15% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. 251,525 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,298 shares. Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 1.38% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 207,279 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited invested in 0.03% or 9,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 27,523 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 427,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. Shares for $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Centofanti Erin R..

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CCRN’s profit will be $368,903 for 263.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 1.32% less from 32.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% in CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Blackrock holds 0% or 5.36 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc accumulated 75,500 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.70 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 553,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 36,095 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,807 shares. Amer Gru owns 0% invested in CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 26,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,100 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0% in CroS Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.60 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 50,500 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks. Mackenzie Corp reported 17,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings.