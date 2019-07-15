As Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Price Declined, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised by $41.92 Million Its Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Increased Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 413.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.07M, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 50,373 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 34.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 1.97M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amer National Insurance Tx reported 136,820 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.1% or 181,611 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.07% or 2.24 million shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,349 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.03% stake. Ci Invs holds 0.92% or 2.27 million shares. Cannell Peter B reported 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 321,590 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation invested in 101,738 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,091 shares. Honeywell owns 5.62% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 200,273 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.25% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares to 737,443 shares, valued at $31.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 34,493 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 45,217 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 24,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 125,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim accumulated 18,653 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 36,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) or 55,751 shares. Petrus Lta stated it has 19,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has 21,514 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co owns 19,422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 23,797 shares. 1.72 million were accumulated by Systematic Management Limited Partnership. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,519 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 20,965 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

