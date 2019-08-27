As Crocs (CROX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.41 Million; Biglari Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by $2.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 5,809 shares traded or 107.39% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 56,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 78,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 134,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 1.43 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 18,188 shares to 714,160 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.