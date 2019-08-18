As Crocs (CROX) Stock Price Declined, Menta Capital Has Raised by $697,500 Its Stake; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Share Value Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Raised by $1.55 Million Its Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 322.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 36,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 8,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 859,227 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 14,103 shares to 33,249 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 39,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,128 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 26,500 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 295,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 67,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Parkside Natl Bank Trust has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 2.36 million shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.25% or 103,704 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,642 shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 32,004 shares. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 118,079 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 26,026 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 0.05% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Kbc Grp Nv reported 115,911 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,057 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Creative Planning owns 79,487 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Barnett And invested in 0.04% or 2,529 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 113,469 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.06% or 1.74 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.8% or 939,117 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.02M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Corp reported 0.74% stake. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 184,127 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 118,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 100,600 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 639,279 shares. 270 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 9,260 shares.