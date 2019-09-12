As Criteo Sa (CRTO) Share Value Declined, S Squared Technology Has Lifted Position by $1.95 Million; Optimum Investment Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $391,851

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 114,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 240,772 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 125,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 28,011 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,287 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.31% or 3,692 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro invested in 0.09% or 128 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Company has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 308 are held by Moneta Group Investment Lc. Chemung Canal Trust Company invested 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 2.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 6,583 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.64% or 4,523 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc owns 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 481 shares. Old West Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.22% or 250 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 2.03% or 1,516 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 801 shares. Maple Cap reported 6,357 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc has 18,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 190,923 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital reported 230,732 shares. 52,573 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co. Numerixs Investment stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 109,050 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 4.39% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 514,553 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Cwm Lc holds 160 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 272,040 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 201,457 shares.