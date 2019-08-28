As Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) Share Price Declined, International Value Advisers Decreased by $7.25 Million Its Position; Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Position Held by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 362,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.74M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa Adr (France) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 202,790 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.56 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 630,750 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA

