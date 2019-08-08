As Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined, Ruffer Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $560,000; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Cut Its Position by $374,934

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 320,686 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,072 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 69,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 4.62 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 592,312 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 2.08M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 226,954 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Axa reported 51,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). D E Shaw accumulated 86,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 37,954 shares. Sei reported 116,482 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.01% or 8,107 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 1.52% or 760,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 300 shares. Leonard Green Prtn LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Regions Fin Corporation reported 2,433 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 7,616 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 32,079 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd has 628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd has 586,754 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 27,765 are owned by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Credit Agricole S A reported 136,908 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited reported 110,063 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Hendley & holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 42,089 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 44,610 shares. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 0.33% stake. Hartline Inv holds 10,634 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,982 shares to 95,917 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On (NYSE:SNA).