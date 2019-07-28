As Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Position by $8.39 Million; Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,237 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 147,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 237,092 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 35,497 shares to 227,364 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 86,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $272.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

