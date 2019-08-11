As Criteo S A (CRTO) Stock Price Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Position; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Upped Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 221,957 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 109,823 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,440 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ad-tech firms drop as Google mulls Chrome ad changes – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Downgrades Criteo On Google Cookie Policy Overhang – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo: A Tech Gem Trading At 10% Earnings Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 40 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 119,663 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 2.23 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Blackrock invested in 0% or 200 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 51,102 shares. Stifel Financial reported 17,426 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.93 million were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 143,567 are held by Sg Americas Lc. S Squared Techs Limited Co has 1.95% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 125,898 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 86,976 shares. 160 were reported by Cwm Ltd. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 721,073 shares.