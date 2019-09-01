As Criteo S A (CRTO) Stock Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Valuation Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 364,620 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 10,765 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 87,131 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 55,529 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 61,109 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Limited Co. Tcw Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.65% or 731,517 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 735,878 shares. Cap Investment Llc holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,627 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 209 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,895 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenleaf invested in 21,176 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 278 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc stated it has 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 150,095 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares to 37,789 shares, valued at $44.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).