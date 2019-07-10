As Criteo S A (CRTO) Shares Declined, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Increased Holding; As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Valuation Declined, Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Stake by $2.09 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 151,373 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 13,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 18,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 51,329 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 18.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 50,905 shares to 74,725 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 102,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,946 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 6,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,660 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 9,521 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 54,525 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 28,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Old Point Tru & Service N A owns 0.16% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 2,000 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 1,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Hillsdale Invest holds 3,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 204,928 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 107,583 are held by Goldman Sachs.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $272.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Harris Assocs LP has invested 0.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.14% or 2.91 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 80,025 shares. Ruffer Llp accumulated 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% stake. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fil accumulated 651,127 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Archford Cap Strategies Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 91,851 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 853 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.58% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).