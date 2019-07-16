As Criteo S A (CRTO) Shares Declined, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Stake; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 304,782 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Limited has 8,231 shares. Lipe Dalton has 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Lc has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btr Cap accumulated 186,807 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Davis reported 5,822 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 283,866 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 580,778 shares or 0.73% of the stock. First Fiduciary Counsel owns 4.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,281 shares. Nadler Financial Gp Inc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset reported 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,759 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares. 16,386 were accumulated by Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 2.58 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Criteo (CRTO) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Brinker, Shoe Carnival, AbbVie and Criteo – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Criteo SA Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Criteo To Present At The Nasdaq 40th Investor Program On June 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carnival, Criteo, and Molina Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 37,954 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Mercantile Trust owns 5,895 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 500,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,239 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 885,448 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 1.71 million shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,823 shares. Natixis reported 13,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 55,495 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Sei invested in 0.01% or 116,482 shares. Black Creek Inv Inc stated it has 1.59 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa reported 0.22% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings.