As Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Position by $993,400; As Dover (DOV) Share Value Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 309.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 49,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 65,693 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 16,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 457,455 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 955,985 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 721,073 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 118,848 shares. Fil holds 0.02% or 651,127 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 42,852 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 16,957 are held by Citigroup. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 500,000 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Oh stated it has 54,913 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 1.32 million shares. Fiera owns 190,052 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 169,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 10,172 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 20,800 shares. 125,898 are owned by S Squared Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Int Value Advisers Llc stated it has 4.13 million shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 31,040 shares to 7,502 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 43,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,774 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,813 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.04% or 245,224 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Orrstown Serv stated it has 1,154 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,688 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aureus Asset Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,590 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.31% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Company Of Vermont holds 0.12% or 14,998 shares. 52,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. 21,800 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cadence Management Limited Com owns 7,993 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 6,325 are held by Goelzer Inv. Stanley owns 1.28% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 56,148 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake.